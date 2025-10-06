Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Power in Motion: F-22 Performs at NAS Oceana [Image 10 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Power in Motion: F-22 Performs at NAS Oceana

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    An F-22 Raptor performs an aerial demonstration at Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, Sept. 19, 2025. Powered by two Pratt & Whitney F119 engines producing a combined 70,000 pounds of thrust, the aircraft showcases unmatched speed, maneuverability, and air dominance capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 10.09.2025 13:07
    Photo ID: 9358037
    VIRIN: 250919-F-CC148-2583
    Resolution: 1321x1651
    Size: 196.45 KB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Power in Motion: F-22 Performs at NAS Oceana [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Power in Motion: F-22 Performs at NAS Oceana
    Power in Motion: F-22 Performs at NAS Oceana
    Power in Motion: F-22 Performs at NAS Oceana
    Power in Motion: F-22 Performs at NAS Oceana
    Power in Motion: F-22 Performs at NAS Oceana
    Power in Motion: F-22 Performs at NAS Oceana
    Power in Motion: F-22 Performs at NAS Oceana
    Power in Motion: F-22 Performs at NAS Oceana
    Power in Motion: F-22 Performs at NAS Oceana
    Power in Motion: F-22 Performs at NAS Oceana
    Power in Motion: F-22 Performs at NAS Oceana
    Power in Motion: F-22 Performs at NAS Oceana
    Power in Motion: F-22 Performs at NAS Oceana
    Power in Motion: F-22 Performs at NAS Oceana

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download