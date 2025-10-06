Strike Group at High School – SFFW 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Aviation Electrician's Mate Sixto Paguirigan, a recruiter with Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Golden Gate, speaks with students during the Strike Group visit to Westmoor High School in support of San Francisco Fleet Week. NTAG Golden Gate leads 41 recruiting facilities from Chico to Porterville, including the iconic city of San Francisco, in identifying driven, high-caliber men and women to become the next generation of Sailors for America's Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Li Zhang)