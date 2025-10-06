Strike Group at High School – SFFW 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Wenhao Yang, a recruiter with Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Golden Gate, speaks with students and shares information about Navy career opportunities during the Strike Group visit to Westmoor High School in San Francisco Fleet Week. NTAG Golden Gate leads 41 recruiting facilities from Chico to Porterville, including the iconic city of San Francisco, in identifying driven, high-caliber men and women to become the next generation of Sailors for America's Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Li Zhang)