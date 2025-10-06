Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Wenhao Yang, a recruiter with Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Golden Gate, speaks with students and shares information about Navy career opportunities during the Strike Group visit to Westmoor High School in San Francisco Fleet Week. NTAG Golden Gate leads 41 recruiting facilities from Chico to Porterville, including the iconic city of San Francisco, in identifying driven, high-caliber men and women to become the next generation of Sailors for America's Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Li Zhang)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2025 17:45
|Photo ID:
|9357496
|VIRIN:
|251008-N-FC968-1076
|Resolution:
|6574x4383
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strike Group at High School – SFFW 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Li Zhang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.