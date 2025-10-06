Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strike Group at High School – SFFW 2025 [Image 1 of 4]

    Strike Group at High School – SFFW 2025

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Li Zhang 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate

    Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Wenhao Yang, a recruiter with Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Golden Gate, speaks with students and shares information about Navy career opportunities during the Strike Group visit to Westmoor High School in San Francisco Fleet Week. NTAG Golden Gate leads 41 recruiting facilities from Chico to Porterville, including the iconic city of San Francisco, in identifying driven, high-caliber men and women to become the next generation of Sailors for America's Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Li Zhang)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 17:45
    Photo ID: 9357496
    VIRIN: 251008-N-FC968-1076
    Resolution: 6574x4383
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Strike Group at High School – SFFW 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Li Zhang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SFFW
    NTAG Golden Gate
    SFFW 2025

