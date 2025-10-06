Strike Group at High School – SFFW 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Traffic Controller First Class Vuong Ngo, a recruiter with Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Golden Gate, introduces the Navy Job opportunities to Westmoor High School students during the Strip Group visit to the Westmoor High School in San Francisco Fleet Week. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate leads 41 recruiting facilities from Chico to Porterville, including the iconic city of San Francisco, in identifying driven, high-caliber men and women to become the next generation of Sailors for America's Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Li Zhang)