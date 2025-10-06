Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strike Group at High School – SFFW 2025 [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Strike Group at High School – SFFW 2025

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Li Zhang 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate

    Air Traffic Controller First Class Vuong Ngo, a recruiter with Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Golden Gate, introduces the Navy Job opportunities to Westmoor High School students during the Strip Group visit to the Westmoor High School in San Francisco Fleet Week. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate leads 41 recruiting facilities from Chico to Porterville, including the iconic city of San Francisco, in identifying driven, high-caliber men and women to become the next generation of Sailors for America's Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Li Zhang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 17:45
    Photo ID: 9357497
    VIRIN: 251008-N-FC968-1116
    Resolution: 6204x4136
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strike Group at High School – SFFW 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Li Zhang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strike Group at High School – SFFW 2025
    Strike Group at High School – SFFW 2025
    Strike Group at High School – SFFW 2025
    Strike Group at High School – SFFW 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download