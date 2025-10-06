Strike Group at High School – SFFW 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Recruiters from the Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Golden Gate, watch a student from Westmoor High School perform pull-ups during a Strike Group activation at the school as part of San Francisco Fleet Week. NTAG Golden Gate leads 41 recruiting facilities from Chico to Porterville, including the iconic city of San Francisco, in identifying driven, high-caliber men and women to become the next generation of Sailors for America's Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Li Zhang)