    NTAG & SCSTC Great Lakes Khaki Ball 2025 [Image 10 of 10]

    NTAG &amp; SCSTC Great Lakes Khaki Ball 2025

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Andaman Gaines 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes

    Milwaukee, Wis. - Chief Kade Henderson, Chief Marcus Moore, and Chief Christopher Dew receive the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for planning and executing of Chief season for Class 132 at the NTAG & SCSTC Great Lakes Khaki Ball 2025.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 11:38
    Photo ID: 9357061
    VIRIN: 250926-N-KM164-6458
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 12.76 MB
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG & SCSTC Great Lakes Khaki Ball 2025 [Image 10 of 10], by Andaman Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

