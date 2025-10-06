Milwaukee, Wis. - Chief Kade Henderson, Chief Marcus Moore, and Chief Christopher Dew receive the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for planning and executing of Chief season for Class 132 at the NTAG & SCSTC Great Lakes Khaki Ball 2025.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2025 11:38
|Photo ID:
|9357061
|VIRIN:
|250926-N-KM164-6458
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|12.76 MB
|Location:
|MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NTAG & SCSTC Great Lakes Khaki Ball 2025 [Image 10 of 10], by Andaman Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.