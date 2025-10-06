Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NTAG & SCSTC Great Lakes Khaki Ball 2025 [Image 3 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NTAG &amp; SCSTC Great Lakes Khaki Ball 2025

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Andaman Gaines 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes

    Milwaukee, Wis. - Commander Brian Richards, Commander Nicholas O’Neill, Command Master Chief Nathan Hon and their wives pose for a photo at the NTAG & SCSTC Great Lakes Khaki Ball 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 11:38
    Photo ID: 9357042
    VIRIN: 250926-N-KM164-9141
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 11.84 MB
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG & SCSTC Great Lakes Khaki Ball 2025 [Image 10 of 10], by Andaman Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NTAG &amp; SCSTC Great Lakes Khaki Ball 2025
    NTAG &amp; SCSTC Great Lakes Khaki Ball 2025
    NTAG &amp; SCSTC Great Lakes Khaki Ball 2025
    NTAG &amp; SCSTC Great Lakes Khaki Ball 2025
    NTAG &amp; SCSTC Great Lakes Khaki Ball 2025
    NTAG &amp; SCSTC Great Lakes Khaki Ball 2025
    NTAG &amp; SCSTC Great Lakes Khaki Ball 2025
    NTAG &amp; SCSTC Great Lakes Khaki Ball 2025
    NTAG &amp; SCSTC Great Lakes Khaki Ball 2025
    NTAG &amp; SCSTC Great Lakes Khaki Ball 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download