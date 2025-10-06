Milwaukee, Wis. - Chief Navy Counselor Gabriel Alcaraz and his wife receives a plaque from Command Master Chief Nathan Hon at the NTAG & SCSTC Great Lakes Khaki Ball 2025.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2025 11:38
|Photo ID:
|9357041
|VIRIN:
|250926-N-KM164-6010
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|10.68 MB
|Location:
|MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NTAG & SCSTC Great Lakes Khaki Ball 2025 [Image 10 of 10], by Andaman Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.