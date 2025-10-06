Date Taken: 09.26.2025 Date Posted: 10.08.2025 11:38 Photo ID: 9357051 VIRIN: 250926-N-KM164-4707 Resolution: 5712x4284 Size: 13.1 MB Location: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NTAG & SCSTC Great Lakes Khaki Ball 2025 [Image 10 of 10], by Andaman Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.