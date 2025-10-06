Shaw AFB 9/11 Memorial

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department, along with students from Airman Leadership School, walk during the 9/11 Memorial 5K at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., September 11, 2025. Members from several units across base, as well as their families and friends, showed up to support the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nyanda Walker-Potts).
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2025 09:09
|Photo ID:
|9356922
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-PK737-1194
|Resolution:
|5525x3491
|Size:
|4.74 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
