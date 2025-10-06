Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shaw AFB 9/11 Memorial [Image 4 of 5]

    Shaw AFB 9/11 Memorial

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nyanda Walker-Potts 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Sergio Melendez, deputy fire chief assigned to the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department, and Daniel Shroeder, fire captain, preside over the 9/11 memorial ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., September 11, 2025. Melendez shared a personal testimony of his experience during the tragic events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nyanda Walker-Potts).

