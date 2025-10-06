Shaw AFB 9/11 Memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Sergio Melendez, deputy fire chief assigned to the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department, and Daniel Shroeder, fire captain, preside over the 9/11 memorial ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., September 11, 2025. Melendez shared a personal testimony of his experience during the tragic events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nyanda Walker-Potts).