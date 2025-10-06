U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Sergio Melendez, deputy fire chief assigned to the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department, and Daniel Shroeder, fire captain, preside over the 9/11 memorial ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., September 11, 2025. Melendez shared a personal testimony of his experience during the tragic events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nyanda Walker-Potts).
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2025 09:09
|Photo ID:
|9356920
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-PK737-1024
|Resolution:
|5770x3300
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaw AFB 9/11 Memorial [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Nyanda Walker-Potts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.