Shaw AFB 9/11 Memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A tribute composed of fire-fighting gear is displayed during a 9/11 memorial ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., September 11, 2025. The ceremony was held to honor the 2,977 Americans killed during the attacks, and to recognize the heroism and bravery of the first responders who gave the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nyanda Walker-Potts).