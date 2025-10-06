Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shaw AFB 9/11 Memorial [Image 3 of 5]

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nyanda Walker-Potts 

    20th Fighter Wing

    A tribute composed of fire-fighting gear is displayed during a 9/11 memorial ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., September 11, 2025. The ceremony was held to honor the 2,977 Americans killed during the attacks, and to recognize the heroism and bravery of the first responders who gave the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nyanda Walker-Potts).

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 09:09
    Photo ID: 9356914
    VIRIN: 250911-F-PK737-1089
    Resolution: 5401x3405
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaw AFB 9/11 Memorial [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Nyanda Walker-Potts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

