    Sergeant Major Phillip R. Tally assumed responsibility of Public Health Command-Pacific, September 4, 2025 [Image 13 of 13]

    Sergeant Major Phillip R. Tally assumed responsibility of Public Health Command-Pacific, September 4, 2025

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Theron Glover 

    Public Health Command - Pacific

    TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Hawaii – Sergeant Major (SGM) Phillip R. Tally assumed responsibility of Public Health Command-Pacific (PHC-P) during a formal ceremony held at the Commander's Lanai, Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC), on September 4, 2025. Colonel Edgardo Ramirez, Public Health Command-Pacific Commander, presided over the event.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 18:38
    Photo ID: 9356501
    VIRIN: 250904-A-DJ513-1072
    Resolution: 5000x3335
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeant Major Phillip R. Tally assumed responsibility of Public Health Command-Pacific, September 4, 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by Theron Glover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

