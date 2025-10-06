Date Taken: 09.05.2025 Date Posted: 10.07.2025 18:38 Photo ID: 9356499 VIRIN: 250904-A-DJ513-1075 Resolution: 5000x3335 Size: 3.49 MB Location: HAWAII, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Sergeant Major Phillip R. Tally assumed responsibility of Public Health Command-Pacific, September 4, 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by Theron Glover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.