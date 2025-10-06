Sergeant Major Phillip R. Tally assumed responsibility of Public Health Command-Pacific, September 4, 2025

TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Hawaii – Sergeant Major (SGM) Phillip R. Tally assumed responsibility of Public Health Command-Pacific (PHC-P) during a formal ceremony held at the Commander's Lanai, Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC), on September 4, 2025. Colonel Edgardo Ramirez, Public Health Command-Pacific Commander, presided over the event.
