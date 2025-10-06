No Maintenance, No Airpower

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force F-15 Strike Eagle, assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, takes off for routine sorties at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 6, 2025. The Airmen’s efforts ensure the aircraft remains mission-ready to deliver air superiority anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Daryl Briscoe)