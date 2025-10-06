Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    No Maintenance, No Airpower [Image 7 of 7]

    No Maintenance, No Airpower

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2025

    Photo by Airman Daryl Briscoe 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force F-15 Strike Eagle, assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, takes off for routine sorties at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 6, 2025. The Airmen’s efforts ensure the aircraft remains mission-ready to deliver air superiority anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Daryl Briscoe)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 16:06
    Photo ID: 9356269
    VIRIN: 251006-F-QV422-1007
    Resolution: 1280x853
    Size: 94.01 KB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, No Maintenance, No Airpower [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Daryl Briscoe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Airpower
    Mission-Ready
    Maintenance
    Airmen

