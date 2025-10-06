U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Devin Fallaw, 333rd Fighter Generation Squadron aircraft armament apprentice, grabs a ratchet from a toolbox at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 6, 2025. Maintenance Airmen apply their expertise and teamwork to keep the aircraft ready to deliver decisive airpower worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Daryl Briscoe)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2025 16:06
|Photo ID:
|9356260
|VIRIN:
|251006-F-QV422-1003
|Resolution:
|1280x1024
|Size:
|155.04 KB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, No Maintenance, No Airpower [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Daryl Briscoe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.