No Maintenance, No Airpower

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 4th Maintenance group, conduct a Foreign Object Debris (FOD) walk on the flightline at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 6, 2025. The FOD walk ensures the runway is clear of debris and safe for flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Daryl Briscoe)
|10.06.2025
|10.07.2025 16:06
|9356265
|251006-F-QV422-1002
|1280x1024
|180.67 KB
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|6
|0
