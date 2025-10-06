U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sean Cody, 336th Fighter Generation Squadron aircraft maintenance technician, makes final checks before launching an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 6, 2025. Maintenance Airmen apply their expertise and teamwork to keep the Strike Eagle ready to deliver decisive airpower worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Daryl Briscoe)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2025 16:06
|Photo ID:
|9356262
|VIRIN:
|251006-F-QV422-1006
|Resolution:
|1280x853
|Size:
|142.83 KB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, No Maintenance, No Airpower [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Daryl Briscoe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.