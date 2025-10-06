No Maintenance, No Airpower

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sean Cody, 336th Fighter Generation Squadron aircraft maintenance technician, makes final checks before launching an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 6, 2025. Maintenance Airmen apply their expertise and teamwork to keep the Strike Eagle ready to deliver decisive airpower worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Daryl Briscoe)