U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville Change of Command

Departing Huntsville Center commander, Col. Sebastien Joly, accepts retirement certificate from Deputy Commanding General for Military and International Operations, Headquarters U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Maj. Gen. Mark Quander, during Change of Command ceremony at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s Davidson Center for Space Exploration, 1 Tranquility Base, Huntsville, Alabama.