    U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville Change of Command [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville Change of Command

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2025

    Photo by Lillian Putnam 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    Departing Huntsville Center commander, Col. Sebastien Joly, accepts retirement certificate from Deputy Commanding General for Military and International Operations, Headquarters U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Maj. Gen. Mark Quander, during Change of Command ceremony at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s Davidson Center for Space Exploration, 1 Tranquility Base, Huntsville, Alabama.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.03.2025 17:07
    Photo ID: 9353253
    VIRIN: 251002-A-CP884-7927
    Resolution: 5516x3678
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by Lillian Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville Change of Command

    Huntsville Center welcomes new commander, Col. Robert Hilliard

