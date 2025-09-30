The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville Change of Command

Departing Huntsville Center Commander, Col. Sebastien Joly, speaks during Change of Command ceremony at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s Davidson Center for Space Exploration, 1 Tranquility Base, Huntsville, Alabama.
10.02.2025
10.03.2025
|9353252
|251002-A-CP884-1787
|6000x4000
|7.32 MB
|ALABAMA, US
|4
|0
Huntsville Center welcomes new commander, Col. Robert Hilliard
