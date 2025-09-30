Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

At the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville Change of Command, Deputy Commanding General for Military and International Operations, Headquarters U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Maj. Gen. Mark Quander, passes the guidon to incoming commander, Col. Robert Hilliard, U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s Davidson Center for Space Exploration, 1 Tranquility Base, Huntsville, Alabama.