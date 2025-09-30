Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville Change of Command [Image 1 of 4]

    The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville Change of Command

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2025

    Photo by Lillian Putnam 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    At the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville Change of Command, Deputy Commanding General for Military and International Operations, Headquarters U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Maj. Gen. Mark Quander, passes the guidon to incoming commander, Col. Robert Hilliard, U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s Davidson Center for Space Exploration, 1 Tranquility Base, Huntsville, Alabama.

    Huntsville Center welcomes new commander, Col. Robert Hilliard

