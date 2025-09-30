Date Taken: 10.02.2025 Date Posted: 10.03.2025 17:08 Photo ID: 9353248 VIRIN: 251002-A-CP884-1228 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 7.38 MB Location: ALABAMA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by Lillian Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.