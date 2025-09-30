Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd LAR participates in the launch of the Adopt a School PE Program [Image 7 of 17]

    3rd LAR participates in the launch of the Adopt a School PE Program

    JOSHUA TREE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Saige Steiber 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Paul Dubro, a Nevada native, scout platoon sergeant with Alpha Company, 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, give students a high five during an Adopt a School Physical Education Program at Joshua Tree Elementary School, Joshua Tree, California, Sept. 26, 2025. The Marines volunteer with the JTES PE program to provide leadership and positive role modeling to inspire students. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Saige Steiber)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.03.2025 18:27
    Photo ID: 9353225
    VIRIN: 250926-M-SS178-1103
    Resolution: 6168x4112
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: JOSHUA TREE, CALIFORNIA, US
