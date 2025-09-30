3rd LAR participates in the launch of the Adopt a School PE Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, lead students in exercises during an Adopt a School Physical Education Program at Joshua Tree Elementary School, Joshua Tree, California, Sept. 26, 2025. The Marines volunteer with the JTES PE program to provide leadership and positive role modeling to inspire students. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Saige Steiber)