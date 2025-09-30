3rd LAR participates in the launch of the Adopt a School PE Program

U.S. Marines with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, help their groups of students count the balls in their pools in an interactive game during an Adopt a School Physical Education Program at Joshua Tree Elementary School, Joshua Tree, California, Sept. 26, 2025. The Marines volunteer with the JTES PE program to provide leadership and positive role modeling to inspire students. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Saige Steiber)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2025 18:26
|Photo ID:
|9353228
|VIRIN:
|250926-M-SS178-1151
|Resolution:
|5655x3770
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|JOSHUA TREE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
