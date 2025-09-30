Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Adm. Frank “Mitch” Bradley, incoming commander, U.S. Special Operations

Command, delivers remarks during the USSOCOM Change of Command Ceremony in Tampa,

Florida, October 3, 2025. USSOCOM develops and employs the world’s finest SOF to serve as

a key enabler for the joint force, deterring aggression and when necessary, fighting to win.