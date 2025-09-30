Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, outgoing commander, U.S. Special Operations Command,

passes the colors to U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan C. Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,

during the USSOCOM Change of Command Ceremony in Tampa, Florida, October 3, 2025.

USSOCOM develops and employs the world’s finest SOF to serve as a key enabler for the

joint force, deterring aggression and when necessary, fighting to win.