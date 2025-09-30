U.S. Army Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, outgoing commander, U.S. Special Operations Command,
delivers remarks during the USSOCOM Change of Command Ceremony in Tampa, Florida,
October 3, 2025. USSOCOM develops and employs the world’s finest SOF to serve as the key
enabler for the joint force, deterring aggression and when necessary, fighting to win.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2025 16:28
|Photo ID:
|9353174
|VIRIN:
|251003-F-RI626-2317
|Resolution:
|5111x3194
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USSOCOM Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Adm. Frank “Mitch” Bradley assumes command of U.S. Special Operations Command from Gen. Bryan Fenton
No keywords found.