Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, outgoing commander, U.S. Special Operations Command,

delivers remarks during the USSOCOM Change of Command Ceremony in Tampa, Florida,

October 3, 2025. USSOCOM develops and employs the world’s finest SOF to serve as the key

enabler for the joint force, deterring aggression and when necessary, fighting to win.