    USSOCOM Change of Command Ceremony

    USSOCOM Change of Command Ceremony

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    U.S. Army Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, outgoing commander, U.S. Special Operations Command,
    delivers remarks during the USSOCOM Change of Command Ceremony in Tampa, Florida,
    October 3, 2025. USSOCOM develops and employs the world’s finest SOF to serve as the key
    enabler for the joint force, deterring aggression and when necessary, fighting to win.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Adm. Frank “Mitch” Bradley assumes command of U.S. Special Operations Command from Gen. Bryan Fenton

    ChangeofCommand
    SOCOM
    USSOCOM
    PeopleWinTransform
    USSpecialOperationsCommand

