USSOCOM Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan C. Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passes the colors to U.S.
Navy Adm. Frank “Mitch” Bradley, incoming commander, U.S. Special Operations Command,
during a change of command ceremony in Tampa, Florida, October 3, 2025. USSOCOM
develops and employs the world’s finest SOF to serve as a key enabler for the joint force,
deterring aggression and when necessary, fighting to win.
Adm. Frank “Mitch” Bradley assumes command of U.S. Special Operations Command from Gen. Bryan Fenton
