    Patrol Squadron Five (VP-5) Homecoming [Image 9 of 9]

    Patrol Squadron Five (VP-5) Homecoming

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Riggs 

    Naval Air Station Jacksonville

    251003-N-YD641-1232 NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Oct. 3, 2025)
    Senior Chief Aviation Structural Mechanic Royce Harrell is greeted by his family as the "Mad Foxes" of Patrol Squadron Five (VP-5) returned home to NAS Jacksonville after finishing a six-month deployment in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and Task Force 67, Oct. 3. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Matt Riggs/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2025
    Date Posted: 10.03.2025 15:55
    VIRIN: 251003-N-YD641-1232
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Patrol Squadron Five (VP-5) Homecoming [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Matthew Riggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

