251003-N-YD641-1173 NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Oct. 3, 2025)
Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Nick Hardman poses with family as the "Mad Foxes" of Patrol Squadron Five (VP-5) returned home to NAS Jacksonville after finishing a six-month deployment in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and Task Force 67, Oct. 3. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Matt Riggs/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2025 15:55
|Photo ID:
|9353113
|VIRIN:
|251003-N-YD641-1173
|Resolution:
|5061x3374
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Patrol Squadron Five (VP-5) Homecoming [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Matthew Riggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.