Patrol Squadron Five (VP-5) Homecoming

251003-N-YD641-1101 NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Oct. 3, 2025) Aviation Machinist Mate 2nd Class Tyler McGill poses for a family photo as the "Mad Foxes" of Patrol Squadron Five (VP-5) returned home to NAS Jacksonville after finishing a six-month deployment in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and Task Force 67, Oct. 3. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Matt Riggs/Released)