Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recruit Training Command Oct. 2, 2025 Pass-In-Review [Image 20 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Recruit Training Command Oct. 2, 2025 Pass-In-Review

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Suits 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    251002-N-GU344-1349 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 2, 2025) – Capt. Stephen Yargosz, commanding officer, Naval Station Great Lakes (right), presents the Academic Excellence Award to Seaman Mehtaab Brar during pass-in-review onboard Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Oct. 2, 2025. Training is approximately nine weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their career at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Suits)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.03.2025 12:52
    Photo ID: 9352817
    VIRIN: 251002-N-GU344-1349
    Resolution: 4995x3568
    Size: 1012.27 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training Command Oct. 2, 2025 Pass-In-Review [Image 20 of 20], by PO1 John Suits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recruit Training Command Oct. 2, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Oct. 2, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Oct. 2, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Oct. 2, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Oct. 2, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Oct. 2, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Oct. 2, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Oct. 2, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Oct. 2, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Oct. 2, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Oct. 2, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Oct. 2, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Oct. 2, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Oct. 2, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Oct. 2, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Oct. 2, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Oct. 2, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Oct. 2, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Oct. 2, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Oct. 2, 2025 Pass-In-Review

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download