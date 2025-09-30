Recruit Training Command Oct. 2, 2025 Pass-In-Review

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251002-N-GU344-1365 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 2, 2025) – Capt. Stephen Yargosz, commanding officer, Naval Station Great Lakes (right), presents the Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award to Seaman Ezra Lillard during pass-in-review onboard Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Oct. 2, 2025. Training is approximately nine weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their career at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Suits)