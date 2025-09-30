Recruit Training Command Oct. 2, 2025 Pass-In-Review

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251002-N-GU344-1360 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 2, 2025) Capt. Stephen Yargosz, commanding officer, Naval Station Great Lakes (right), presents the Military Officers Association of America Award to Seaman Apprentice Victoria Willis during pass-in-review onboard Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Oct. 2, 2025. Training is approximately nine weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their career at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Suits)