Recruit Training Command Oct. 2, 2025 Pass-In-Review

251002-N-GU344-1471 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 2, 2025) – Capt. Stephen Yargosz, commanding officer, Naval Station Great Lakes (second from right), poses for a photo with the official party after pass-in-review onboard Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Oct. 2, 2025. Training is approximately nine weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their career at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Suits)