    91st Civil Affairs Battalion Concludes Joint Combined Exchange Training with Sierra Leone Special Forces

    91st Civil Affairs Battalion Concludes Joint Combined Exchange Training with Sierra Leone Special Forces

    FREETOWN, SIERRA LEONE

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Jared M. Yancey, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Sierra Leone, addresses attendees during the closing ceremony of a Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Sept. 25, 2025. JCETs forge enduring partnerships, contributing to African partner capacity and enhancing collective readiness to counter shared threats and enhance regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 10.03.2025 07:13
    Photo ID: 9352454
    VIRIN: 250925-F-MX664-1129
    Resolution: 5497x3657
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: FREETOWN, SL
    SOCAFRICA
    JCET
    NWA
    Civil Affairs
    Sierra Leone
    AFRICOM

