Jared M. Yancey, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Sierra Leone, addresses attendees during the closing ceremony of a Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Sept. 25, 2025. JCETs forge enduring partnerships, contributing to African partner capacity and enhancing collective readiness to counter shared threats and enhance regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2025 07:13
|Photo ID:
|9352454
|VIRIN:
|250925-F-MX664-1129
|Resolution:
|5497x3657
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|FREETOWN, SL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 91st Civil Affairs Battalion Concludes Joint Combined Exchange Training with Sierra Leone Special Forces [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Amber Litteral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.