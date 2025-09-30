91st Civil Affairs Battalion Concludes Joint Combined Exchange Training with Sierra Leone Special Forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jared M. Yancey, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Sierra Leone, addresses attendees during the closing ceremony of a Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Sept. 25, 2025. JCETs forge enduring partnerships, contributing to African partner capacity and enhancing collective readiness to counter shared threats and enhance regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral)