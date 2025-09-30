91st Civil Affairs Battalion Concludes Joint Combined Exchange Training with Sierra Leone Special Forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 91st Civil Affairs Battalion soldiers stand alongside members of the Sierra Leone Forces Reconnaissance Unit, Joint Presidential Guard Force and other Sierra Leone Armed Forces Leadership at the closing ceremony of a Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) with U.S. Army 91st Civil Affairs Battalion soldiers in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Sept. 25, 2025. This JCET demonstrated the application of joint tactics and procedures, reinforcing operational independence while underscoring the shared commitment of both nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral)