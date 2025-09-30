91st Civil Affairs Battalion Concludes Joint Combined Exchange Training with Sierra Leone Special Forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army 91st Civil Affairs Battalion member attends the closing ceremony of a Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) alongside representatives from Sierra Leone Armed Forces and the U.S. Embassy in Sierra Leone in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Sept. 25, 2025. This JCET demonstrated the application of joint tactics and procedures, reinforcing operational independence while underscoring the shared commitment of both nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral)