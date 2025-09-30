91st Civil Affairs Battalion Concludes Joint Combined Exchange Training with Sierra Leone Special Forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Sierra Leone Forces Reconnaissance Unit, the Joint Presidential Guard Force and the U.S. Army 91st Civil Affairs Battalion attend the closing ceremony of their Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Sept. 25, 2025. U.S. special operations and host nation trainings forge enduring partnerships, build the capacity of African partners and enhance collective readiness to counter shared threats and strengthen regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral)