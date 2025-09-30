Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    91st Civil Affairs Battalion Concludes Joint Combined Exchange Training with Sierra Leone Special Forces [Image 16 of 19]

    91st Civil Affairs Battalion Concludes Joint Combined Exchange Training with Sierra Leone Special Forces

    FREETOWN, SIERRA LEONE

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    A Sierra Leone Joint Presidential Guard Force member prepares a report with mentorship from a U.S. Army 91st Civil Affairs Battalion member during a Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Sept. 23, 2025. This JCET applied tactics and procedures, reinforcing operational independence while underscoring the shared commitment of both nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 10.03.2025 07:13
    Photo ID: 9352444
    VIRIN: 250923-F-MX664-2290
    Resolution: 5587x3717
    Size: 10.22 MB
    Location: FREETOWN, SL
    SOCAFRICA
    JCET
    NWA
    Civil Affairs
    Sierra Leone
    AFRICOM

