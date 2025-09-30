91st Civil Affairs Battalion Concludes Joint Combined Exchange Training with Sierra Leone Special Forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Army 91st Civil Affairs Battalion, Sierra Leone Forces Reconnaissance Unit and Joint Presidential Guard Force pose for a photo during a Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Sept. 23, 2025. This JCET applied tactics and procedures, reinforcing operational independence while underscoring the shared commitment of both nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral)