A member of the Sierra Leone Forces Reconnaissance Unit stands beside a U.S. Army 91st Civil Affairs Battalion soldier during a Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Sept. 23, 2025. This JCET applied tactics and procedures, reinforcing operational independence while underscoring the shared commitment of both nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2025 07:13
|Photo ID:
|9352446
|VIRIN:
|250923-F-MX664-2432
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.06 MB
|Location:
|FREETOWN, SL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 91st Civil Affairs Battalion Concludes Joint Combined Exchange Training with Sierra Leone Special Forces [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Amber Litteral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.