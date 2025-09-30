91st Civil Affairs Battalion Concludes Joint Combined Exchange Training with Sierra Leone Special Forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the Sierra Leone Forces Reconnaissance Unit stands beside a U.S. Army 91st Civil Affairs Battalion soldier during a Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Sept. 23, 2025. This JCET applied tactics and procedures, reinforcing operational independence while underscoring the shared commitment of both nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral)