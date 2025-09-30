91st Civil Affairs Battalion Concludes Joint Combined Exchange Training with Sierra Leone Special Forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the Sierra Leone Forces Reconnaissance Unit performs Tactical Combat Casuality Care to a simulated injury during a Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) with the U.S. Army 91st Civil Affairs Battalion in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Sept. 23, 2025. This JCET applied tactics and procedures, reinforcing operational independence while underscoring the shared commitment of both nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral)