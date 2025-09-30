Col Fitzgerald signs Domestic Violence Prevention Proclamation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Karin Fitzgerald, deputy commander of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, poses for a photo with members of Marine Corps Community Services Okinawa Family Advocacy Program at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 1, 2025. Throughout the month of October, MCCS Okinawa will provide education to the community on the types of abuse and effects of domestic violence, and provide constant support and assistance to those in need. Fitzgerald is a native of Oxford, England. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)