Col Fitzgerald signs Domestic Violence Prevention Proclamation

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Karin Fitzgerald, deputy commander of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, prepares to sign the Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 1, 2025. Military leaders signed proclamations for the community to help address concerns and promote specific campaigns, demonstrating a serious commitment to prevent future incidents. Fitzgerald is a native of Oxford, England. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)