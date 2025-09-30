Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col Fitzgerald signs Domestic Violence Prevention Proclamation [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Col Fitzgerald signs Domestic Violence Prevention Proclamation

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Karin Fitzgerald, deputy commander of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, prepares to sign the Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 1, 2025. Military leaders signed proclamations for the community to help address concerns and promote specific campaigns, demonstrating a serious commitment to prevent future incidents. Fitzgerald is a native of Oxford, England. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.03.2025 01:58
    Photo ID: 9352303
    VIRIN: 251001-M-NV658-1002
    Resolution: 5186x3457
    Size: 7.32 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col Fitzgerald signs Domestic Violence Prevention Proclamation [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Joseph Kreis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col Fitzgerald signs Domestic Violence Prevention Proclamation
    Col Fitzgerald signs Domestic Violence Prevention Proclamation
    Col Fitzgerald signs Domestic Violence Prevention Proclamation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCIPAC
    Proclamation Signing
    Domestic Violence Prevention Month
    USMC
    Camp Foster

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download