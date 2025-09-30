Col Fitzgerald signs Domestic Violence Prevention Proclamation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Karin Fitzgerald, deputy commander of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, signs the Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 1, 2025. Senior leaders sign this proclamation every October to emphasize the importance of preventing domestic violence. Fitzgerald is a native of Oxford, England. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)