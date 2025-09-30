Members of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Fire and Emergency Services, stand for a photo with William Burket and his family at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Sept. 25, 2025. The U.S. Marine Corps Lifesaving Award recognizes Marine Corps Fire and Emergency Services personnel whose actions during emergency incidents directly result in saving a life. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Naimah Green)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2025 15:56
|Photo ID:
|9351996
|VIRIN:
|250925-M-OO212-7452
|Resolution:
|6327x4220
|Size:
|7.53 MB
|Location:
|MCAS CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Saving lives and Making a Difference [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Naimah Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.