Saving lives and Making a Difference

    MCAS CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Naimah Green 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Members of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Fire and Emergency Services, stand for a photo with William Burket and his family at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Sept. 25, 2025. The U.S. Marine Corps Lifesaving Award recognizes Marine Corps Fire and Emergency Services personnel whose actions during emergency incidents directly result in saving a life. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Naimah Green)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
