Saving lives and Making a Difference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Fire and Emergency Services, stand for a photo with William Burket and his family at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Sept. 25, 2025. The U.S. Marine Corps Lifesaving Award recognizes Marine Corps Fire and Emergency Services personnel whose actions during emergency incidents directly result in saving a life. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Naimah Green)