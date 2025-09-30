Saving lives and Making a Difference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Nickie O. Bautista, senior enlisted leader of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, reads a U.S. Marine Corps Lifesaving Award citation at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Sept. 25, 2025. On Aug. 29, 2024, the rapid and decisive action from six MCAS Cherry Point emergency responders to render aid to a victim of a life-threatening lawn mower accident was deemed lifesaving, worthy of Marine Corps-level recognition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Naimah Green)